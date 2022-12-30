Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Urbanfund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About Urbanfund
Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
See Also
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.