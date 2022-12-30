Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

