US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.44. 2,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

