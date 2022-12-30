USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461065 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.77 or 0.02932865 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.61 or 0.29503470 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,424,661,729 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.