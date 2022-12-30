UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UTStarcom Trading Up 1.4 %

UTStarcom stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

