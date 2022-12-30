Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.