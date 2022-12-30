Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2022

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDAGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.