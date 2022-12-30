Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.00 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

