Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.09. 228,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,288,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.