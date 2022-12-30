Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $210.87. 4,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

