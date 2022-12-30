Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 10.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VYM traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

