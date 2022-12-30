Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

