Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lifted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,011. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

