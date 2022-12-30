Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.