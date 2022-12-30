Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $183.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

