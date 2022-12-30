Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $550,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

