Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $550,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.