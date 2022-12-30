Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 79,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,441. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 103.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,753,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 718,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 127,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

