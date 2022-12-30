Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 79,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,441. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.