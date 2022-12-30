Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

