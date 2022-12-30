Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 5.7%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 11,490,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,609,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Vast Resources alerts:

Vast Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.