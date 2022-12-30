Velas Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $52.35 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007631 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003600 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,395,071,673 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,071,671 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

