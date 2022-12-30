Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Price Performance

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 780,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.27). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $0.60 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.89.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

See Also

