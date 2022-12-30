Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $43.90 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.90 million and approximately $183,724.90 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00410252 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021149 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00881825 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00093537 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00583988 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00250181 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,508,088 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.