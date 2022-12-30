Verge Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $43.62 million and approximately $515,754.73 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,419.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00407208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00883248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00585919 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00252108 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,502,963 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

