Verge Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $43.62 million and approximately $515,754.73 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,419.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00407208 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021344 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00883248 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00094031 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00585919 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006061 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00252108 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,502,963 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
