Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Update

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.63. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.31. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

