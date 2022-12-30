Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in December

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITFF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 67,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,699. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.