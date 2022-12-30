Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

