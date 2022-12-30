VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

