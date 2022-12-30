VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
