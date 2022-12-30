VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $54.70. 7,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,537. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

