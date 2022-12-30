VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,724. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

