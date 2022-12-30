Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises about 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.16% of Visteon worth $34,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Visteon by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.43. 2,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.47. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.75 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

