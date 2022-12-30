Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Volkswagen stock traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.35. 571,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,997. Volkswagen has a one year low of 11.65 and a one year high of 22.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.85.
Volkswagen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.23%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
Featured Stories
