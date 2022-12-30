Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 429.7% in December

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 429.7% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VONOY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,386. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

