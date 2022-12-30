Vow One Day Volume Tops $531,374.36 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $87.56 million and approximately $531,374.36 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vow has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.88 or 0.05395184 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00461359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.36 or 0.29522277 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

