Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.64 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $83.08 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
