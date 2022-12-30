VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VPCB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

