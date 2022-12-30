Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.65 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00015987 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $72.17 million and $5.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.67664381 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,442,220.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

