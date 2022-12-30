Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.