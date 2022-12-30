Wanchain (WAN) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.84 million and $5.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00065435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007707 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003591 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

