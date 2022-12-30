Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

