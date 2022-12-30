WAXE (WAXE) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $170,543.38 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $41.54 or 0.00251412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

