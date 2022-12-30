Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Big Lots (BIG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) recently:

12/19/2022 – Big Lots is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2022 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/10/2022 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $13.00.

Big Lots Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $426.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Big Lots Inc alerts:

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $7,553,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.