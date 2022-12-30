Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

