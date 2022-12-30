Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.47 and traded as low as C$3.11. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 1,162 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WRG. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.