Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,032,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.9 days.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WFSTF remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Western Forest Products

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFSTF shares. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

