Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,515,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,994,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,576.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of WRFRF remained flat at $5.69 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $5.88.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.
Read More
