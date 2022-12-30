Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International Price Performance

WLMIY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

