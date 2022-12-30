Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.3% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

