Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 42.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.84 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

