World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.42 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $50.42 million and $925,026.57 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,738,954 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

