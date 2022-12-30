WOW-token Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $436.51 million and approximately $304.48 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.01494768 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018259 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.01721366 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000955 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04368043 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $308.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

