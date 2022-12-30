WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $436.10 million and $304.48 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.01492534 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00008018 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018582 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.22 or 0.01721547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000966 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04368043 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $308.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.