Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,366.10 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and approximately $31,366.10 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.85 or 0.02983188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.42 or 0.29505763 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,920,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,730,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,859,673 with 1,715,670,051 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02490837 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,490.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.